Biloxi police searching for woman they say stole cell phone at casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have released images of a woman who they say stole a cell phone from a patron at Imperial Palace Casino on Sept. 15, 2021.

Police say the woman stole a cell phone valued at more than $900 and left the area in a Silver 1999 Lexus 4 door vehicle with an Alabama tag. Images released by police show the woman was wearing a black spaghetti-strap tank top and capri-length pants. She also has a tattoo on her arm that appears to be the word “ONE.”

If you have any information on the identity of this woman, call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also submit a tip online by emailing the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.