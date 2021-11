BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a vehicle at Harrah’s Gulf Coast Hotel and Casino.

The burglary happened on Nov. 7. Below are photos of the suspect and the white sedan police say the man was driving.

If you have any information on the person pictured, call Biloxi police at 228-435-6112.