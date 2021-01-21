Biloxi Police looking for suspect who stole cigarettes

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for stealing cigarettes from Murphy’s Express on Eisenhower Drive. Police say the man went behind the counter and grabbed four cartons of Newport Cigarettes and ran from the store on December 20, 2020. The suspect, described as a black male traveled in a silver colored Chevrolet Malibu driven by a white male. According to a news release issued by the Biloxi Police Department, the tires had chrome rims except the left front tire which may have been a spare.

