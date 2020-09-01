Biloxi police looking for missing woman

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are asking for your help finding a missing woman who may have mental issues and not taking her medication. 31-year-old Shaian K. Patton also known as Minnie Davis was last seen in the 200 block of Debuys Road on June 19. She’s described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. If you know where she is call 228-435-6112 or email ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
