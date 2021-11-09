Biloxi police investigating 4-year-old’s death

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at about 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street in reference to a 911 medical emergency call involving a 4-year-old. Police say the 4-year-old sustained injuries while in the company of two adults. The child was transported to an area hospital and later died from the injuries.

Biloxi police are investigating the circumstances regarding the child’s injuries and the cause of death. No charges have been filed at this time.