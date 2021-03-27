Biloxi Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Kimberly Dawn Graham.

Graham, 44, was last seen at the Super 8 Motel at 1870 Beach Blvd. on March 22. Police say Graham does not have any means of transportation, and there is no description of the clothing she was last seen wearing. Police say Graham also has her dog with her.

Graham is 5’06” and weighs about 150 pounds. Biloxi Police provided the following images:









If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Biloxi Police at 228-435-6351.