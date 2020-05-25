Biloxi police arrest man wanted for second-degree murder

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have arrested a man who was wanted for second-degree murder, after police say a person he assaulted with a metal object died.

On May 25, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 26-year-old Matthew Cole Reid of Biloxi on a warrant for second-degree murder. The warrant was issued as the result of an investigation into an incident reported on May 24 in the 700 block of Moni Vista Drive.

Matthew Reid allegedly assaulted the victim with a metal object during an altercation. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident and subsequently succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead. Information developed through evidence and interviews assisted Biloxi Police in identifying Matthew Cole Reid as the suspect involved in this incident.

Reid was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $1,000,000.00 bond set on the warrant by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

