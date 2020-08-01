Biloxi police arrest man for aggravated assault

BILXOI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi police have charged 22-year-old Brandon Cole Langson Jones of Biloxi with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon being in possession of a firearm.
Jones is accused of firing a gun at someone in the 300 block of Hiller Drive. The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is being held in the Harrison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
