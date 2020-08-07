Biloxi Police arrest burglary suspect

BILOXI, Ms – (WKRG) A 50-thousand dollar bond has been set for a man arrested in connection with a burglary of a business near the 200 block of Reynoir Street in Biloxi on Thursday.

Witnesses provided police with a suspect description which led to the arrest of 36 year old Travis Waylon Franks of Vancleave, Mississippi. Franks is charged with Commercial Burglary and was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

