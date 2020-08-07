Biloxi Police arrest burglary suspect

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Ms – (WKRG) A 50-thousand dollar bond has been set for a man arrested in connection with a burglary of a business near the 200 block of Reynoir Street in Biloxi on Thursday.

Witnesses provided police with a suspect description which led to the arrest of 36 year old Travis Waylon Franks of Vancleave, Mississippi. Franks is charged with Commercial Burglary and was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories