Biloxi PD: Homeowner shoots, kills suspect during break-in

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A man attempting to break into a home was shot and killed early Sunday morning according to Biloxi Police. It happened at a home in the 2400 block of Old Bay Road. A news release says police found a man shot to death in the back yard shortly after 1 am Sunday.

“The initial investigation indicates the deceased was breaking into the residence when confronted by the homeowner. During the confrontation, the decedent was shot and family members immediately called 911. There have been no criminal charges filed and the investigation is ongoing,” said the news release.

An unedited news release is below:

On July 19, 2020, at 01:10 a.m., the Biloxi Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting at a residence located in the 2400 block of Old Bay Road, Biloxi, Mississippi. The caller advised that a family member had shot an intruder. Police arrived on scene and found a male, deceased in the back yard of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

The initial investigation indicates the deceased was breaking into the residence when confronted by the homeowner. During the confrontation, the decedent was shot and family members immediately called 911. There have been no criminal charges filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The Biloxi Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip via the web at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.