Biloxi mayor to decide on canceling 2021 Mardi Gras parades before the new year

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – Several Mardi Gras parades in Mississippi have already been cancelled because of a surge in coronavirus cases, and another will likely soon join the list.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich tells WLOX-TV that he’s “about 80%” sure he will cancel the 2021 Mardi Gras parades in the city. The mayor says he will make a call on the event before the new year.

One of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest Mardi Gras parades is hosted by the St. Paul Carnival Association and is among those that have already been canceled.

