Biloxi man charged with aggravated domestic assault

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police have arrested a man wanted on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. Bond is set for 23-year-old Tony Lee Gillispie at $100-thousand dollars. The Biloxi man, booked into the Harrison County Adult Adult Detention Center June 3rd, for an alleged incident that took place in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive on June 2nd.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call Biloxi Police at 228-435-6612.

