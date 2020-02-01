Biloxi man arrested on weapons charges after felony conviction

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police arrested 24-year-old Elijah Markus Smith for Armed Robbery and Possession of Firearm after felony conviction.
The arrest stems from an investigation that started on January 28, 2020 when Biloxi officers responded to a robbery and shooting on Woolmarket Road. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
During the course of the investigation, officers received information identifying Smith as a suspect of the armed robbery who was in possession of a firearm.
Smith is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.