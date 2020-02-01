Biloxi man arrested on weapons charges after felony conviction

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police arrested 24-year-old Elijah Markus Smith for Armed Robbery and Possession of Firearm after felony conviction.

The arrest stems from an investigation that started on January 28, 2020 when Biloxi officers responded to a robbery and shooting on Woolmarket Road. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, officers received information identifying Smith as a suspect of the armed robbery who was in possession of a firearm.

Smith is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories