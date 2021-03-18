Bills with a raise for teachers moving through MS and AL legislatures

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Good news tonight for teachers!

Mississippi lawmakers approved a teacher pay raise and sent it to the Governor for approval.

The plan will give teachers a raise of $1,000 to $1,100 a year.

Governor Tate Reeves said earlier this year he would sign “any” teacher pay raise that comes across his desk.

Today the Alabama senate passed a $7+ billion education budget that includes a 2% pay raise across the board for public education employees, including teachers, support staff, and transportation workers.

The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives for consideration.

