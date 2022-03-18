BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Arcadia Police Department has two felony warrants on a 14-year-old juvenile. The 14-year-old juvenile’s identity cannot be released because of the Louisiana Children’s Code.

Deputies reported that the 14-year-old juvenile has a warrant for Armed Robbery with a Firearm and the other warrant is for an unnamed charge. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, currently there is no place in Louisiana to hold a juvenile with felony charges.

The deputies reported they contacted Texas and Mississippi facilities and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice to check if the juvenile could be held in one of those locations. However, none of these organizations would take a juvenile charged with a felony.

