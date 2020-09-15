Beach Boulevard closed in Pascagoula due to storm surge

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast, the City of Pascagoula is experiencing storm surge.

Pascagoula police shared a video on their Twitter page that showed the flooded on Beach Boulevard. They said the road has been closed to drivers.

Officers asked neighbors to refrain from joy riding due to the standing water and live wires being down.

