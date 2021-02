BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An old convenience store caught on fire after a vehicle ran into it off Redtown Road, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=770641597213543&ref=notif¬if_id=1614257823613039¬if_t=live_video_explicit

The building is the location of the shuttered Lottie Grocery.





WKRG News 5 is on the scene and is seeking additional details.