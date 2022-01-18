Bay deputies investigating after human remains found

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating human remains were found in Southport.

Deputies were notified at 2 p.m. Monday that remains were found in the 8000 block of Highway 77, they wrote in a Tuesday morning news release.

“It appears that the remains have been there for an extended time,” deputies wrote. “The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit are conducting a thorough search of the area today, and will be working with the Medical Examiners Office to determine identity and a cause of death.”

Anyone with information please call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

