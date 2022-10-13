Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs.

That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge.

The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according to the affidavit.

Surveillance of Frank Wilson was set up to see if these accusations were true.

The Baton Rouge man was seen riding in a 2007 Toyota Sequoia.

The SUV sported a temp tag that was not real and that is when BRPD initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the SUV was questioned and given a summons before being released by officers.

A glass pipe was found inside the vehicle and that is why the driver was given a summons.

The affidavit states that Wilson was then questioned about whether “he had any drugs on his person or in the vehicle.”

Wilson was detained and taken back to a BRPD location.

BRPD had reason to believe Wilson was hiding drugs in his underwear.

A strip search was conducted during which “Wilson was found in possession of 3 clear plastic baggies located in his butt hole,” according to the affidavit.

A further search of Wilson uncovered the items listed below:

One clear plastic baggie containing 6 grams of powder cocaine

One clear plastic baggie containing 2.5 grams of heroin

One clear plastic baggie containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine

$487.00

The Baton Rouge man was released on October 6, 2021 under the premise that he would help with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Between October 6 of last year and the date of his arrest, the affidavit states that Wilson “ignored and avoided all forms of contact regarding furthering this investigation of narcotics sales.”

After his arrest, Wilson was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, October 12.

The 38-year-old was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Cocaine)

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Schedule II

Bond has not been set for Frank Wilson.