Balloon release ban proposed in Atlantic Beach

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An ordinance to ban balloon releases was introduced at the Atlantic Beach commission meeting Monday.

If passed, police could fine you $250 for each violation. The bill says the items are harmful to the environment and wildlife.

Action News Jax spoke to the founder of Beaches Go Green, who says they find balloons often during beach clean-ups.   

“When you release balloons or lanterns they become litter,” Ann Marie Moquin, Beaches Go Green founder said. 

The Atlantic Beach mayor says enforcement is a concern because they can’t watch out for violations 24-7.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories