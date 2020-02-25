Balloon release ban proposed in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An ordinance to ban balloon releases was introduced at the Atlantic Beach commission meeting Monday.

If passed, police could fine you $250 for each violation. The bill says the items are harmful to the environment and wildlife.

Action News Jax spoke to the founder of Beaches Go Green, who says they find balloons often during beach clean-ups.

“When you release balloons or lanterns they become litter,” Ann Marie Moquin, Beaches Go Green founder said.

The Atlantic Beach mayor says enforcement is a concern because they can’t watch out for violations 24-7.

