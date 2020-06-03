DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate from a correctional facility in north Alabama escaped Tuesday.
Around 5:15 p.m., Michael Kimbrough escaped from North Alabama CBF in Decatur, Ala. in Morgan County.
He is 6-feet, 3-inches and 205 pounds with tattoos. Kimbrough is held on a first-degree robbery charge from October 2004. He is serving 25 years.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
LATEST POSTS
- COVID-19 question of the day: “What should I do if someone in my home has COVID?”
- Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move slowly over the Bay of Campeche
- ‘If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing:’ Mississippi mayor apologizes for tweets on George Floyd
- Authorities searching for escaped inmate from North Alabama
- Huntsville man is walking 1,000 miles to Minnesota and wants others to join him