Authorities searching for escaped inmate from North Alabama

State / Regional

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Kimbrough

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate from a correctional facility in north Alabama escaped Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Michael Kimbrough escaped from North Alabama CBF in Decatur, Ala. in Morgan County.

He is 6-feet, 3-inches and 205 pounds with tattoos. Kimbrough is held on a first-degree robbery charge from October 2004. He is serving 25 years.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories