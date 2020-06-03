Authorities searching for escaped inmate from North Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- News 5 is answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight at 10. Leave us a message on the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

This is the question for June 2:"My granddaughter started running fever and she's been tested for the coronavirus. My question is if she is here in our household, is the coronavirus, is that easily spread among the people that are within the household? If so, what must we do to seperate ourselves from that virus or quarantine ourselves from her so it'll be safe living conditions and also is everyone that is not tested for coronavirus, can we go out or everyone stay in for two weeks?"