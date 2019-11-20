Authorities looking for missing 10-year-old from Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child from the Jerusalem Heights community in Tuscaloosa.

10-year-old Armani O’Neal Hutton was last seen wearing blue pants and a green camo jacket, carrying a black and white backpack with a reflective strip at 5701 14th Ave East walking down Jug Factory Road towards Highway 82 East at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, contact TCSO at (205) 464-8672 or call 911.