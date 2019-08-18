Authorities investigating plane crash in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — A small plane traveling from Bessemer crashed in Talladega Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., a pilot flying a single-seat aircraft experienced some technical issues, Captain Miller at Lincoln Fire Department tells CBS 42. The Pilot told authorities it might have been a fuel issue.

The pilot was able to crash land at the intersection of Stemley Road at Meadow River Road near a condominium complex. He escaped with only minor injuries.

The pilot tells firefighters that he wanted to land on a road paralleling the lake’s eastern shore, but there was too much traffic. The pilot says he instead flew into trees to avoid the road and the condo complex.

The aircraft was a remake of a World War I plane.

Bystanders helped the trapped pilot from the plane. He was alert and walking and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.