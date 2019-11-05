Auburn’s Golden eagle Nova, War Eagle VII, possibly faces early stages of heart failure, says Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Nova, a golden eagle and War Eagle VII could be in the early stages of heart failure, AU veterinarians say.

Nova, a 20-year-old male eagle, received their biannual checkup in early October at the College of Veterinary Medicine and was tested with an echocardiogram on Oct. 31. In 2017, Nova was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a chronic heart disease.

After his diagnosis, Nova was sidelined from flying at football games to reduce stress, Auburn officials said.

“Nova’s condition has been medically managed and he has remained stable during the past two years, however, during his October exam, we observed decreased systolic function and enlarged vessels in his liver,” said Dr. Seth Oster, faculty avian veterinarian for the college’s Southeastern Raptor Center. “This could be an indication of the early stages of heart failure.”

Nova’s appearances at the Southeastern Raptor Center will be limited as veterinarians continue to observe and monitor him. This will reduce the number of educational programs Nova will participate in for now.

Still, Auburn officials remain hopeful, caregivers have adjusted Nova’s dosage of medications to improve his condition.

“We will know more after we see how Nova responds to his latest rounds of treatment,” Oster said.