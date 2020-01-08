Auburn University waiving admission application fee January 13-17, 2020

Auburn University, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University is waiving the admission application fee for in-state residents starting Monday, January 13, through Friday, January 17.

Alabama residents can visit the Auburn University website and use the code “Tigers2020” to activate the fee waiver and apply. The offer ends at 4:45 PM on January 17.

The next set of admission decisions for Auburn will be released the week of January 13.

Regular admission applications for new freshman are due February 3.

