AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn University will return to a mask optional policy next week for all individuals on campus.

In a statement, the university said the change in policy, happening on February 23, is “based on currently available information.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) shows Lee County, where Auburn is located, listed at a “high risk” of COVID-19 community spread. The county showed a 13.1% positivity rate in tests.

The university said face coverings will still be required in some campus locations:

Health care settings, including Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine

University transportation including Tiger Transit

Other areas marked by official university signage or otherwise clearly stated by the university

The university said faculty members may still require students to wear masks or face coverings in their classrooms as long as the policy is stated in their course syllabus.

For more information Auburn’s COVID-19 policy, click here.