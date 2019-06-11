Auburn to send two all-women teams to Air Race Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — Four women pilots with Auburn University will be competing in the All-Women’s Air Race Classic. This is the 90th year for the air race classic, but it’s the first year that Auburn University will be sending two female teams to compete.

Mattie McKenna is just one of the female pilots looking to make history. Not only in the upcoming competition, but in the career field that’s dominated by men.

“The females in this industry are growing and we’re being represented, they are accommodating us,” McKenna said. “We’re getting to show that we are just as good as the men in this man’s world.”

It’s been nearly one hundred years since the first woman, Amelia Earhart, graced the skies as a pilot.

“It’s cool to look up to her and be like wow, I’m flying in this race as well,” Sierra Hardwick said.

The race will take pilots through nine states and Canada.

“Definitely months of preparation, we’ve had to fill out a lot of paperwork, getting our planes certified and making sure we’re allowed to go internationally, [and to] Canada,” Caitlyn Miller said.

The university has been actively involved in aviation for 75 years, but this is their third time participating in the air race classic.

This will be Kendall Higdon’s second time competing.

“Definitely going to try to do a clean race, no penalties, and going out there representing AU well and showing that we are not just a football school, but an aviation program as well,” Higdon said.

The team takes off Tuesday, June 18. To keep track of the team’s progress, click here.