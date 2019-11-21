Auburn sends email after extension cord tied as noose found in residence hall

State / Regional

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn University Campus Safety sent an email to students Wednesday after an extension cord that was tied into a noose was discovered in a residence hall.

According to the email, the noose was “quickly removed” from the common area. The email did not disclose which residence hall it was.

“Intolerance, intimidation and threatening behavior have no place on Auburn’s campus,” the email read.

The incident is currently being investigated by Auburn police. If you have any information should contact APD at (334) 501-3100 or (334) 246-1391.

