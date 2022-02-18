AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, Rick Hansen, has resigned his post according to a message sent to students, faculty, and staff on Friday. Hansen will remain a tenured professor in the college.

(Message sent to students, faculty, and staff on Friday)

The resignation comes on the heels of an article published Thursday in the campus newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman. The article reported on the alleged sexual harassment between Hansen and a student, including details the student provided regarding a Title IX investigation.

The Office of the Provost will launch an internal search. Meanwhile, Dan Surry, professor and associate dean for faculty affairs, will take over.