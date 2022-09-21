GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Hundreds of homes and businesses in George County’s Agricola community could soon receive natural gas service for the first time.

The three members of the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved Atmos Energy’s application last week to expand natural gas service in George County.

Currently, the company serves customers in the city of Lucedale. Over the coming years, the expansion will be able to supply natural gas to about 360 existing homes and 32 commercial businesses in the Agricola community, the company said.

“This is a project I’ve been working with Atmos on for a while now, and it will be a big boost to George County,” said Dane Maxwell, Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District.

The expansion is made possible through the Infrastructure Expansion Initiative, a program created in 2017 by the Public Service Commission to expand natural gas service to rural areas. It calls for a $55 million state investment to extend natural gas service to at least 10,000 households by 2027.

“Residential customers and businesses in the area will now have the option for safe, affordable natural gas service,” said Maxwell. “It’s very important to have diverse energy options to bring in new businesses that create jobs in this area.”

Construction for natural gas service will be completed in a series of phases over the next several years. Projects are anticipated to begin in October.

An October town hall by Atmos is anticipated to provide information for customers interested in natural gas service. No date has been set yet.