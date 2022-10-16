ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release.

It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to the release, the suspect tried to “restrain the victim,” but was “unsuccessful.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are checking with surrounding businesses for any video footage of the suspect.

The suspect was described as a black man who is roughly 6-foot-3 with a “medium build,” according to the release. Police said he was wearing an extra large “lighter colored shirt”, dark color pants, and “casual style shoes possibly grey in color.” The man was also wearing a black face mask.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, you are encouraged to call the Atmore Police Department at 251-368-9141.