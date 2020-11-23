ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Atmore man was killed in a car accident this past Friday.
Alabama State Troopers say Jacob Oryan Bailey died in a two-vehicle accident that happened at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Bailey was a passenger in a 1997 Dodge Ram that was attempting to make a left turn onto 21st Avenue from U.S. 31, but it collided with a 2000 Ford Excursion.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
LATEST STORIES
- Atmore man killed in Escambia County, Ala., crash
- $260 million approved for Hurricane Sally victims in 3 SWAL counties
- Could you get the same COVID-19 treatment as Trump? Here’s who will qualify
- Man wanted for allegedly raping 19-year-old, forcing her into trunk of car while picking up another woman
- Julio’s status for Sunday uncertain