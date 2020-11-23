Atmore man killed in Escambia County, Ala., crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Atmore man was killed in a car accident this past Friday.

Alabama State Troopers say Jacob Oryan Bailey died in a two-vehicle accident that happened at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Bailey was a passenger in a 1997 Dodge Ram that was attempting to make a left turn onto 21st Avenue from U.S. 31, but it collided with a 2000 Ford Excursion.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

