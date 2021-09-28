At least five injured in chemical plant explosion in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — At least five workers are injured this morning after a chemical plant explosion last night in the City of Sulphur along La. 108 and La. 27.

Louisiana State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Derek Senegal said logs at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 show the explosion happening around 11:45 p.m. Monday evening. Investigators were on the scene at around 12:30 a.m.

Senegal said reports on the injured aren’t 100% accurate at the moment. At least five have been injured, but a sixth person may also have been hurt. The extent of injuries was not immediately known. No deaths were reported.

Senegal said teams have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, though they hope to know more during the morning today. Senegal said no “off-site impact” is being reported at this time. All roads are open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Details will be added here as they are released.