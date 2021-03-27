At least 7 hurt in shooting at Mississippi nightclub

YAZOO CITY, Miss. – At least seven people were hurt when gunmen opened fire early Saturday at a nightclub in Mississippi.

WLBT-TV reports the incident occurred around midnight at “Big Mickie’s,” a club in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff’s investigator Noble Brooks said at least six people were shot, while a seventh person suffered a laceration. The victims’ names have not been released. Sheriff Jacob

Sheriff said a motive for the gunfire remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office says investigators are looking at several “persons of interest.”

