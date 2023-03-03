THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The body of Calvin Tromell Johnson, 30, of Napoleonville was pulled from Bayou Lafourche around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, authorities say.

Johnson ended up in the water after exiting his moving vehicle in the middle of the Jackson Street Bridge and jumping over the railing, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said Johnson was the driver of a vehicle that was speeding on Hwy. 308. Around 10:35 p.m., a deputy saw the vehicle with no lights on and a pursuit took place at speeds ranging from 100 mph to 115 mph. The pursuit started in Labadieville and made its way into Lafourche Parish before ending in Thibodaux.

After Johnson jumped into Bayou Lafourche, responding members of law enforcement went into the water in an attempt to save him, but they were not able to reach him in time. A search followed with the help of dogs from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. The bridge was closed during the search and investigation. It was reopened around 4:30 a.m.

During the investigation, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office found out that Johnson had a warrant out for his arrest in Thibodaux. The warrant was for failure to appear on a theft charge.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police Department provided assistance during this incident and say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.