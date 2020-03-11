Assisted Living Association of Alabama conference canceled over coronavirus concerns

(WKRG) — The Assisted Living Association of Alabama 2020 Spring Conference has been canceled because of numerous concerns regarding Coronavirus.



A press release from the ALAA says The Lodge at Gulf State Park will honor the room rate if you and your family still want to go. If you are not planning to continue your trip, you must call the hotel directly to cancel ASAP to avoid being charged. The Lodge at Gulf State Park has agreed to not charge a late cancellation fee, but you must call them as soon as possible at 251-540-4000 or 800-774-1500.

The ALAA can refund your registration fee or you can choose to apply it to the Fall Conference on September 21-23 at Ross Bridge in Birmingham.

The conference was originally scheduled for March 16-18.

LATEST STORIES