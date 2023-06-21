LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were shot and killed Monday night in north Lafayette, authorities said.

Denzel Smith 21, of Lafayette and Codie Laday 22, of Lafayette were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of S. Orleans Drive. Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and immediately began to render first aid, authorities said. One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Lafayette Police arrested the following individuals in connection with the homicide:

Zaylin Sion, 21, of Lafayette: two counts of first degree murder and one count illegal discharge of a firearm.

Alayna Moreau, 18, of Church Point: two counts of accessory after the fact to first degree murder.

Both suspects have been booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

The family of Denzel Smith gave a statement saying, “This is really a hard time for us right now and it’s devastating something like this happened. You see it on the news all the time but it hits different when it hits close to home.”

The family has set up a Gofundme to help support his children and pay for his funeral.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stopper at 337-232-TIPS.