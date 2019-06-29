Arrest made in Riverchase Galleria parking deck homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have made an arrest in the Wednesday murder in the North parking deck at the Riverchase Galleria.

Saturday, Hoover Police obtained a warrant to arrest 20-year-old Michael Jabari Akumune. He is charged with murder in the death of Zachariah Taylor Music, Hoover Police report.

On Wednesday, June 26, Hoover Police and Fire responded to the fifth level of the North parking deck at the Galleria on a shooting. Music was found sitting in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hoover Fire and Medics.

After investigating and interviewing several witnesses, detectives were able to identify Akumune as a suspect in the case.

Akumune remains in the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond is set at $60,000.

At this time, detectives are working to identify additional suspects that are involved in this case.