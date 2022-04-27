HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman named Bunny Giraud was at the right place, at the right time and because of that, made a friend for life.

That friend for life is a dog named “Mister Marvel.”

This story begins with Bunny noticing a speeding vehicle on Old Baton Rouge Hwy. over the weekend.

A dog was in the speeding vehicle which was being followed by police.

"While police were pursuing the car, the driver pushed a dog out of the driver's side window, leaving it to hang by its leash," according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.





Images courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana

The Humane Society of Louisiana says, “The dog’s body became tangled on the wheel-well, which caused the leash to snap, and the dog to fall to the pavement.”

That is when Bunny sprung into action.

Bunny took the dog from the middle of the street and put it in her car.

The Good Samaritan concluded that the dog was in shock.

The dog was taken to the Animal Care Center in Hammond with injuries to its back legs as well as bleeding.

“All of his claws are also missing from one of his back paws,” according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

At this time, the dog is recovering and now has a new owner.

Bunny is now taking care of this dog who she has named, “Mister Marvel.”

The Good Samaritan became the owner after learning that the dog had probably been taken a few days earlier from a different owner.

The original owner was ok with Bunny taking ownership of the dog.

“For Bunny to see this crime and rush to give aid to Marvel is truly a miracle. We are very grateful to everyone who saved Marvel’s life, including the Hammond Police Department, the staff at Hammond Care Center, and, of course, Bunny,” HSLA Director Jeff Dorson, said.

The police chase ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Skilar Blake Dwyer.

Dwyer is behind bars in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and faces these charges:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Flight from Officers

Possession of Narcotics

Weapons Violation

If you would like to help with Mister Marvel’s care, donations are accepted at Humane Society of Louisiana.