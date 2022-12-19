EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 16, 2022, 42-year-old Shawn Carey-Lambert appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court to face charges of Video Voyeurism, Sexual Extortion, and Unlawful Distribution of Sexual Images or Recordings. According to law enforcement, Carey-Lambert was arrested for allegedly posting a video of two individuals engaging in sexual activities.

In the video, police discovered that Carey-Lambert, who identifies as a transgender woman, and a male were engaging in sexual acts. The suspect’s bond was set at $300,000.