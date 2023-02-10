CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife.

On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim of the disturbance.

According to authorities, the victim advised that he was sitting on the front porch when Nicole Willis came outside and yelled at him before assaulting him with a cell phone, causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim also mentioned that Willis then grabbed a knife and stabbed his vehicle’s rear driver-side tire. Willis’ daughter, Diamond Banks, was also involved in the incident.

Banks and Willis appeared in court on December 16, 2022, and were given a $5,000 bond. As of February 9, 2023, the duo was charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction.