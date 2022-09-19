LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — With 100 days until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Jackson and George counties is preparing for its annual “angel tree” program.

The organization helps provide holiday gifts for children in homes that may not be able to afford to purchase them on their own.

Donors adopt an angel with the child’s information. Gifts are purchased and returned to the Salvation Army, which will then be distributed to the child’s home in anticipation of the holiday season.

Over 1,000 children in six counties on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are served by the program each year. George County residents can apply to receive assistance at the Lucedale library community room from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22.

Applicants must provide:

State-issued photo ID

Birth certificate for each child

Proof of residence (such as a utility bill or lease)

Clothing sizes for children

Gift list for children (not including electronics or high-priced items)

Applicants must also attend a life skills class at a later date.

Locations of the angel trees and ways to donate will be announced later this fall.

For more information, applicants can contact Carla Lawson at carla.lawson@uss.salvationarmy.org or 228-762-7222.