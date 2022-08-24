GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Time is running out for Mississippi teachers to apply to have part of their loans repaid by the state.

The second annual application cycle for the Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program will close Sept. 15.

Only first-year teachers holding a valid standard five-year Mississippi educator’s license are eligible to apply as new recipients. Second-year teachers who received an award in 2021-22 are eligible to apply as renewal recipients. Third-year teachers will be eligible to apply as renewal recipients beginning in 2023.

Eligible recipients must work full-time as a teacher or librarian in a Mississippi public school district.

Awards will be made to 150 first-year teachers and all second-year teachers who received the award previously. New awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, but priority will be given to teachers in geographical shortage areas.

The annual award scale is as follows:

Contracted in a Geographical Critical Shortage Area Contracted in a Non-Shortage Area First-Year Teacher $4,000 $1,500 Second-Year Teacher $5,000 $2,500 Third-Year Teacher $6,000 $3,500

Perkins and Graduate-level loans do not qualify and recipients may not be in default or delinquent on any federal, state or local educational loan. Awards are paid directly to the loan servicer.

Experienced teachers may qualify for alternative federal aid. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) cancels debt for applicants that have worked in public service (federal, state, local, tribal government or a non-profit organization) for 10 years or more, even if not consecutively.

The application deadline for PSLF is Oct. 31.