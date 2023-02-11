CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Alabama Sheriff may be prosecuted for allegedly using his office for personal gain. In a ruling released Friday the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated an indictment against former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris. In the indictment from a year ago Norris “was charged with one count of using his office for personal gain; five counts of illegally using campaign contributions; three counts of intentionally violating reporting and disclosure requirements; and one tax evasion charge.”

According to the most recent ruling, the indictment against Norris was dismissed in May of 2022 because the circuit court found Norris’s attorney and an attorney with the AG’s office entered into an agreement that Norris would not be prosecuted if he resigned as sheriff. In the Friday ruling, the court found that even though the two sides had discussed a deal, no deal had been reached either informally or legally in writing. For that reason, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the indictment and remanded it back to the circuit court.

In May of 2021, the Alabama Attorney General’s office filed for impeachment against then-Sheriff Norris. Norris resigned as sheriff in later that month.