Another inmate death reported at Mississippi State Penitentiary

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An inmate has been found dead in his one-man cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The prison system says 26-year-old Joshua Norman was found hanging in his cell on Sunday morning.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says foul play is not suspected in the death.
At least 11 inmates have died in the state’s prisons since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence.
Norman was serving five years for armed robbery in Oktibbeha County.
Officials say an official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
