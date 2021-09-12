America’s oldest living World War II veteran turns 112

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- A domestic violence suspect committed suicide this morning after his wife escaped from the home with a young child and ran to neighbors for help, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says.

Deputies say the woman went to a neighbor's home on Lloyd Street near Fort Walton Beach at about 3 a.m. Sunday and told the neighbor her husband had battered her, threatened her with a firearm, and shot one of the family's dogs.