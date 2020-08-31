American Legion in Alabama to take donations to hurricane victims in Louisiana

Blown down trees and debris surround damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Legion Department of Alabama is collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Laura.

They are accepting donations of water, cleaning supplies, clothes, non-perishable goods, diapers, baby formula, and paper products at drop-off locations across the state, including several on the Gulf Coast.

The locations collecting donations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties: Post 88 located at 2663 Halls Mill Rd. Mobile, and Post 199 located at 700 S. Mobile St, Fairhope.

The first load will be taken to Louisiana Saturday, September 12th.

