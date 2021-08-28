AMBER ALERT: Two children missing out of Broward County Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Children out of Broward County Florida.

Zaynah Obidy, 5, and Zain Obidy, 6, were last seen in the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive. Zaynah is a White female with brown hair and brown eyes. Zain is a White male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The children could possibly be with Max Carias-Carribo, 36, a White-Hispanic male with a thick beard and no mustache.

If anyone has seen the children please contact Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4226 or call 911.