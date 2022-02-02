TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a newborn whose mother was found shot to death near her vehicle on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials said Hoyle was last seen with her mother, 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle in Whitehaven on Monday. Family members said they last heard from Hoyle on Tuesday evening as she was taking Kennedy to the hospital.

Hoyle’s mother told WREG a detective came to her home and asked her to identify her daughter in a photo. She said the detective told her they found a body near Hoyle’s abandoned car, but it had not been identified.

Police identified Hoyle’s body on Tuesday.

Police are still searching for Kennedy Hoyle. The baby weighs six pounds and is 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants before her disappearance.

Those with information are asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Memphis police at 901-545-2677.