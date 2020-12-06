AMBER ALERT: Missing South Florida girl

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (WKRG) — An AMBER ALERT has been set out for a 2-year-old girl out of South Florida.

Stella Turley was last seen in Wilton Manors wearing a dark blue dress with thin red and white stripes. Turley has a red strawberry shaped birthmark on the left side of her face, brown eyes, brown hair, and stands at two and a half feet.

Turley may be be in the company of Christine Ammon who was last seen in a floral skirt, dark coloured leggings, and carrying a small handbag.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Turley or Ammon call Wilton Manors Police at 954-390-2150 or 911.

